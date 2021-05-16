Kreed - 20 Hero Headers Template

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Kreed - 20 fresh & creative website hero headers template for your website project.
Designed various styles of hero headers and easy to customize.
This is completely free for personal & commercial use.
You will get:
20 editable hero headers.
Designed based on easy code.
Layered file on Figma
Easy replace Images and Illustrations.
Download Now
*Images and Illustrations are used in this package are free for commercial use, I took them from Unsplash and other free resources. You can easily replace them with your own.
Hope you'll like it.
Press L to show some ❤ love.
For Project Enquiries:- hello@shreyash.design
More stuff coming, keep tuning for updates.
Behance | Instagram
Cheers!
Shreyash Barot