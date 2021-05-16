Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kreed - 20 Hero Headers Template

Kreed - 20 fresh & creative website hero headers template for your website project.

Designed various styles of hero headers and easy to customize.

This is completely free for personal & commercial use.

You will get:
20 editable hero headers.
Designed based on easy code.
Layered file on Figma
Easy replace Images and Illustrations.

*Images and Illustrations are used in this package are free for commercial use, I took them from Unsplash and other free resources. You can easily replace them with your own.

Hope you'll like it.

Press L to show some ❤ love.

For Project Enquiries:- hello@shreyash.design

More stuff coming, keep tuning for updates.
Cheers!
