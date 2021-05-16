ApplexDesign

I'm vaccinated logo concept

I'm vaccinated logo concept covid virus monogram letter lettering vector design illustration brand logos logo heart drops vaccinated vaccination vaccine
Download color palette

I'm vaccinated logo concept for tshirt, mugs, pins and other
T-shirt mockup source: https://it.freepik.com/freeman-studio

