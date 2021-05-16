Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luke Deft

ZE Monogram Logo App

Luke Deft
Luke Deft
  • Save
ZE Monogram Logo App ze monogram logo app ze monogram logo app monogram logo letter logo monogram geometric design geometry icon design minimal branding
Download color palette

Hi friends,

Here is a ZE Monogram Logo App

If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.

contact me:
mail: itslukedesign@gmail.com
socials: https://linktr.ee/lukedeft

Luke Deft
Luke Deft

More by Luke Deft

View profile
    • Like