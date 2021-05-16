Miftt

UI for Podcast App

Miftt
Miftt
  • Save
UI for Podcast App iconography ui design flat app uiux ui
Download color palette

Been inspired by some post i saw on instagram about podcast app, so decide to make it too.. im focusing on UI so the UX not really detailed

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Miftt
Miftt

More by Miftt

View profile
    • Like