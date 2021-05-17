Kevin Dukkon
Fintory

Haystack - Text Format

Kevin Dukkon
Fintory
Kevin Dukkon for Fintory
Hire Us
  • Save
Haystack - Text Format text declaration text effect strikethrough underline tag at bold select dropdown input field digital desktop application selected text state active state dropdown form field text format design user interface dashboard app clean ui ux
Download color palette

Hey all,

happy to share this simple concept about text formatting. We proposed a solution which is easy to understand and easy reachable, everytime - everywhere. This ended up being used throughout the whole product.

Haystack is today’s modern employee intranet. The software helps companies connect their workforce by streamlining internal communications and forging employee connections.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— Interaction design
— Motion design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
 — Social Media assets design
— Website design
— Website development

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

Fintory
Fintory
We build digital products.
Hire Us

More by Fintory

View profile
    • Like