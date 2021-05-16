Mikhail Karlov

Secret Santa Redesign Preview

Mikhail Karlov
Mikhail Karlov
  • Save
Secret Santa Redesign Preview typography design ux icon website web ui minimal flat
Download color palette

Sneak peek of upcoming redesign of Santa Secret website. Follow me for more upcoming shots.

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Mikhail Karlov
Mikhail Karlov

More by Mikhail Karlov

View profile
    • Like