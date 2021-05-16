Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hōmu
Hōmu is a fictional architectural studio based in Paris, France. Ensuring the missions of architect, project management, design and execution for different profiles: companies, individuals and real estate professionals.

Working with materials, volumes and light, the Hōmu studio designs spaces bringing together the requirements of contemporary well-being and comfort.

The Hōmu studio wants a sober, aesthetic and functional graphic identity reflecting their architectural style.

