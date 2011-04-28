Steve Witmer

Love City DJ's

Steve Witmer
Steve Witmer
Hire Me
  • Save
Love City DJ's dj logo
Download color palette

A one color version of a logo to be made into a rubberstamp.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Steve Witmer
Steve Witmer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Steve Witmer

View profile
    • Like