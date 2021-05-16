Swapnil Design

B latter + Beer logo

Swapnil Design
Swapnil Design
  • Save
B latter + Beer logo b letter logo b orrange b orrange black artwork compny logo design creative logo brand identity beer branding
Download color palette

Letter "B" : A modern and Minimalist, Letter Mark, Beer + B logo Design.

The Logo Concepts : Letter : B + Beer

Logo Style : Simple, Minimal, Flat, Easy, Modern and letter Mark ,Conceptual/ Meaningful.
............................................................................................................
Do you need some GREAT designs for your business/service! Contact me through this email -
............................................................................................................
Shorifuddin177@Gmail.com
............................................................................................................
Thank you!

Swapnil Design
Swapnil Design

More by Swapnil Design

View profile
    • Like