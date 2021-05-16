Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free User Journey Map Template

This journey map highlights all the steps, emotions and experience a user had while showcasing her design work.

Provided journey map template is simple, fully editable and is free to download.

It is compatible with XD, Illustrator, Photoshop and Figma.

Hope this would help you.

