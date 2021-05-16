Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Robot Arm

The Robot Arm 3d render artwork design 3d illustration 3d blender 3d blender technology tech hand arm robot 3d art
3D weekend ended with such an interesting result. I found a wonderful illustration that I wanted to implement in a 3D editor. Many thanks to "Patswerk" for the inspiration :)

Rebound of
Robinhood app #1
By Patswerk
