Gejedin - Gadget Store Mobile Apps Next Flow

Hi, Everyone! Back again with Gejedin
Gejedin is a mobile exploration for gadget store app, in this flow, there are product details; chatting page with seller; and seller store profile & products.
Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it😉Any feedback or comment? Feel free to leave comments below.
