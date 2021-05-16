Ramadhani BSN
Pickolabs

Gejedin - Gadget Store Mobile Apps Next Flow

Ramadhani BSN
Pickolabs
Ramadhani BSN for Pickolabs
Hire Us
  • Save
Gejedin - Gadget Store Mobile Apps Next Flow profil screen profile page product page mobile chatting app mobile gadget mobile app design profile store store detail message app mobile chatting mobile chat chatting page chat app product detail mobile product detail page gadget store gadget mobile app marketplace mobile app marketplace app mobile store app
Download color palette

Hi, Everyone! Back again with Gejedin

Gejedin is a mobile exploration for gadget store app, in this flow, there are product details; chatting page with seller; and seller store profile & products.

Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it😉Any feedback or comment? Feel free to leave comments below.

Have an amazing project? Send to our email:
📧hellopickolab@gmail.com

Services we provide:
• User Interface Design
• UX Research and UX Design
• Icon Design
• Illustration Design
• Website & Mobile Design
• Interaction Design

Check Our Products | Check Our Instagram

Pickolabs
Pickolabs
Turning ideas into products is our specialist ✨
Hire Us

More by Pickolabs

View profile
    • Like