SpaceCloud Logo

SpaceCloud Logo branding designer branding and identity minimalist logomark icon minimalist logo branding design simple logo minimal
Space Cloud, so Space Cloud is a hosting server in Indonesia, in this Space Cloud there are various types of hosting which of course will often be needed. to represent the Space cloud I made the logo like this and I put a rocket to represent the space and also a request from the client.

