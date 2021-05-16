harfou.sh ✦ Introduction

I'd love to introduce my website: https://harfou.sh ✨

I've been obsessing over this project for the past few weeks, as I wanted it to be truly reflective of who I am as a designer and a maker.

Simple, smooth, and straight to the point. New brand updates to colors, typography completed the circle for this landing page and giving it a serious yet playful vibe. Just what I was looking for.

I'll bore you with shots from this project in the future! Hope you like it! 🍻