Muhammad Harfoush

harfou.sh ✦ Introduction

harfou.sh ✦ Introduction page landing portfolio personal typography branding logo ui olive minimalist landing page design
I'd love to introduce my website: https://harfou.sh

I've been obsessing over this project for the past few weeks, as I wanted it to be truly reflective of who I am as a designer and a maker.

Simple, smooth, and straight to the point. New brand updates to colors, typography completed the circle for this landing page and giving it a serious yet playful vibe. Just what I was looking for.

I'll bore you with shots from this project in the future! Hope you like it! 🍻

