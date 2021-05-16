Guitar Place logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo for guitar courses. I wanted to keep the image of the previous logo, but refresh it, elegantly and unobtrusively inscribed the pin as an image of the place. The result is a sign that reflects the name, thereby enhancing perception and recognition. I also added warm colors to convey a cozy tube-like atmosphere like playing guitar.