Roman

Guitar Place logo

Roman
Roman
  • Save
Guitar Place logo string locations pin guitar pick guitarist guitars guitar minimalism icon vector minimal logo design
Download color palette

Logo for guitar courses. I wanted to keep the image of the previous logo, but refresh it, elegantly and unobtrusively inscribed the pin as an image of the place. The result is a sign that reflects the name, thereby enhancing perception and recognition. I also added warm colors to convey a cozy tube-like atmosphere like playing guitar.

Roman
Roman

More by Roman

View profile
    • Like