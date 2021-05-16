Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
OptimaVolt - Energy close to nature.

OptimaVolt - Energy close to nature. identity design sun mountains nature energy green renewable energy solar panels solar system solar energy solar design vector branding logo graphic design logotype
One shot from the latest project for a new company in the renewable energy industry. The brand's attributes are cheerful, close to nature and prestigious. Addressed to customers over 50 years of age. Case study including the process of coming up with a name, brand manifesto, car wrapping, billboard etc. soon on my behance profile: https://www.behance.net/aguycalledkoro
more recent works: instagram.com/a_guy_called_koro

