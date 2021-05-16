OptimaVolt - Energy close to nature.

Trending designs to inspire you
One shot from the latest project for a new company in the renewable energy industry. The brand's attributes are cheerful, close to nature and prestigious. Addressed to customers over 50 years of age. Case study including the process of coming up with a name, brand manifesto, car wrapping, billboard etc. soon on my behance profile: https://www.behance.net/aguycalledkoro
more recent works: instagram.com/a_guy_called_koro