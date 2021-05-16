NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot: Conejita

Trending designs to inspire you
Being a 90’s kid, I could still remember playing Mario when I was a child. Since then, computer graphics have evolved rapidly till now. I wanted to represent the point where it all started (i.e from pixels).
So, here’s my pixel art representation of NVIDIA Studio's unofficial mascot Conejita.
