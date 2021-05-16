Hillhout - Inspiration page

A snapshot of the new visual design for our client hillhout. An editorial-like look and feel to accentuate the quality of their products. The snapshot above shows the way in which i have separate the two main product categories in a more visual way that fits well with the editorial look and feel.

Services we provided

• Brand Identity

• UX Design

• Customer Journey Mapping

• User Interface & Web Design

• Website development

