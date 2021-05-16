Julian Wieckardt
Hillhout - Inspiration page

Hillhout - Inspiration page outside pavilion garden fences ui desktop design concept minimalism
A snapshot of the new visual design for our client hillhout. An editorial-like look and feel to accentuate the quality of their products. The snapshot above shows the way in which i have separate the two main product categories in a more visual way that fits well with the editorial look and feel.

Services we provided
• Brand Identity
• UX Design
• Customer Journey Mapping
• User Interface & Web Design
• Website development

About Wild Digital
Hi – we are Wild Digital, a creative digital agency that works with you to maximise your potential by crafting beautiful brands and engaging experiences across all digital touchpoints – websites, apps and digital products.

