Palindrome · Product Hunt Pre-Launch 🎉

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone!
We'd love your feedback or upvote – both much appreciated! ❤ 🎉
Palindrome on ProductHunt
About:
You ever heard them say, "What’s been said can’t be unsaid"? Well, it ceased to be true ever since you have been enabled to unsay just about anything. Tell us what you wish never came out of your mouth and we’ll see to it that it’s been taken back.
🔙 Take it back
It’s the crux of our services. It takes but a moment to sign up before you’re ready to use it. You should try.
🐱👤 Complete penalty tasks
You can prove how bad you want your words back by completing small penalty errands. Everything comes with a price. Even one’s words!
🕵️♂️ Watch your language
You’ll be spewing out fewer rude words ever so slightly. Just watch it go down in the statistics.
😁 Enjoy it!
It’s time to air it all out. Leave the comfort bubble. It’s better out there!
Get early access 👍
Full case 😉