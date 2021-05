Palindrome · Product Hunt Pre-Launch 🎉

Hey everyone!

We'd love your feedback or upvote 鈥 both much appreciated! 鉂 馃帀

Palindrome on ProductHunt

About:

You ever heard them say, "What鈥檚 been said can鈥檛 be unsaid"? Well, it ceased to be true ever since you have been enabled to unsay just about anything. Tell us what you wish never came out of your mouth and we鈥檒l see to it that it鈥檚 been taken back.

馃敊 Take it back

It鈥檚 the crux of our services. It takes but a moment to sign up before you鈥檙e ready to use it. You should try.

馃惐鈥嶐煈 Complete penalty tasks

You can prove how bad you want your words back by completing small penalty errands. Everything comes with a price. Even one鈥檚 words!

馃暤锔忊嶁檪锔 Watch your language

You鈥檒l be spewing out fewer rude words ever so slightly. Just watch it go down in the statistics.

馃榿 Enjoy it!

It鈥檚 time to air it all out. Leave the comfort bubble. It鈥檚 better out there!

Get early access 馃憤

Full case 馃槈