NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot

This is an unofficial (kind of official) mascot of NVIDIA which is a mythical creature.

We don't know how it looks, but we can say maybe it's in a forest, living like an animal but by it's look doesn't seem to be the normal kind. It glows like your beast laptop or GPU powered CPU from inside like a heart which brings us to render your beautiful mascot. This shows the rough & tough nature of your brand.

It is designed for NVIDIA Studio challenge and had lot of fun with the project.

