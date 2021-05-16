Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot

NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot graphic design art creative mystic branding adobe illustrator photoshop image animation characterdesign prographicshots studio glow modeling 3d competition nvidia adobe dimension composition 3d art
This is an unofficial (kind of official) mascot of NVIDIA which is a mythical creature.
We don't know how it looks, but we can say maybe it's in a forest, living like an animal but by it's look doesn't seem to be the normal kind. It glows like your beast laptop or GPU powered CPU from inside like a heart which brings us to render your beautiful mascot. This shows the rough & tough nature of your brand.
It is designed for NVIDIA Studio challenge and had lot of fun with the project.
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
