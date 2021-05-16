Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chirag.UI

VR Lens Landing Page 1

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI
  • Save
VR Lens Landing Page 1 virtual reality vrlens ui design 100 days of ui 100 days of design
Download color palette

Day 2/100

VR Lens Landing Page 1

Hello Guys!!

This is an Virtual Reality Lens's 3 Landing Pages. I've took 100 days UI Challenge.

How do you like it? Let me know in the comments.
Thank You!!

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI

More by Chirag.UI

View profile
    • Like