Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Haseeb

E Commerce Website Landing Page Design

Muhammad Haseeb
Muhammad Haseeb
  • Save
E Commerce Website Landing Page Design user interface design brown homepage landing page website ui design ui ux shopping ecommerce ecommerce design website design
Download color palette

Here is a Landing Page Design for Sonati (An Ecommerce Website). There is slider on right, by clicking on bottom arrow it will change the image with amazing effect.

I have designed the complete website UI design for this project. I am avalibe for any UI UX Design work, you can order on fiverr below:

https://www.fiverr.com/share/qxegQg

Muhammad Haseeb
Muhammad Haseeb

More by Muhammad Haseeb

View profile
    • Like