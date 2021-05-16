Swipy Free Handwritten Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Swipy is my own cartoon character and now a font. This is my first attempt at making a handwritten font. Swipy gives a personal writing feel that will make the designs natural and humanist (swiping the minds of viewers).
Check the complete project on Behance
This font is free for personal & commercial use.
Download from here
Behance | Pinterest | LinkedIn