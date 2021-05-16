Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iqra

Swipy Free Handwritten Font

Iqra
Iqra
  • Save
Swipy Free Handwritten Font freebbble freebie illustraion free font cursive font freebies free handwritten typography font
Download color palette

Swipy is my own cartoon character and now a font. This is my first attempt at making a handwritten font. Swipy gives a personal writing feel that will make the designs natural and humanist (swiping the minds of viewers).

Check the complete project on Behance

This font is free for personal & commercial use.

Download from here

Behance | Pinterest | LinkedIn

Iqra
Iqra

More by Iqra

View profile
    • Like