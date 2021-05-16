Kushal Jain

Fluffle - iOS Icons

Kushal Jain
Kushal Jain
  • Save
Fluffle - iOS Icons neumorphism app icons ios icons
Download color palette

Fluffle is an iOS Icon Pack based on neumorphism style with minimalistic and soft appearance.
Comes with 360 icons and 6 wallpapers in Colorful, White and Black variants.

Get it on Gumroad -
https://gum.co/fluffle

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Kushal Jain
Kushal Jain

More by Kushal Jain

View profile
    • Like