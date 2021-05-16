Fluffle - iOS Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Fluffle is an iOS Icon Pack based on neumorphism style with minimalistic and soft appearance.
Comes with 360 icons and 6 wallpapers in Colorful, White and Black variants.
Get it on Gumroad -
https://gum.co/fluffle