Fitness Watch Website Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends,
This is a website concept for a monthly design challenge which it's topic is Hand. I got the idea from my Samsung Galaxy fit 2.
You can check out the 3 minutes process video on my Fanpage
• Apps: Photoshop, Figma, After effect
• Model: Galaxy fit 2
• Content from: fitbit, letsfit, samsung
My contact:
wblekhoa@gmail.com
Facebook | Behance | Instagram