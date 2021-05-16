Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Le Khoa (JAK)

Fitness Watch Website Concept

Hi friends,
This is a website concept for a monthly design challenge which it's topic is Hand. I got the idea from my Samsung Galaxy fit 2.

You can check out the 3 minutes process video on my Fanpage
• Apps: Photoshop, Figma, After effect
• Model: Galaxy fit 2
• Content from: fitbit, letsfit, samsung

My contact:
wblekhoa@gmail.com
Facebook | Behance | Instagram

Posted on May 16, 2021
Young Graphic Designer Tries to do Great Things
