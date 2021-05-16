Butt Workout app screenshot design for Playstore

I have designed 8 screenshots, 2 icon concepts and 1 featured graphic for one of my clinet's app Butt Workout.

He approached me on Fiverr, I reserched and analyzed the market and finally make this design. This design satisfied my client.

I am avalible for app screenshots and icon design for playstore and app store, You can order on fiverr here:

https://www.fiverr.com/share/X7ezE2