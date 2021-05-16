Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Butt Workout app screenshot design for Playstore

Butt Workout app screenshot design for Playstore ui design ui screenshots playstore icon gym app fitness app design branding appstore app
I have designed 8 screenshots, 2 icon concepts and 1 featured graphic for one of my clinet's app Butt Workout.

He approached me on Fiverr, I reserched and analyzed the market and finally make this design. This design satisfied my client.

I am avalible for app screenshots and icon design for playstore and app store, You can order on fiverr here:

https://www.fiverr.com/share/X7ezE2

