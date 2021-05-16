Dog Walking App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
I love working with a lot of color! I wanted to sketch a dog walking/hiking app that has a really warm and comfortable feeling to it. The font works extremely well with the outline illustrations, giving the welcome screens a playful touch without being overwhelming.
Illustrations: Manypixels
Font: Affogato