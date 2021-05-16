Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luisa Goellner

Dog Walking App Concept

Luisa Goellner
Luisa Goellner
  • Save
Dog Walking App Concept hiking dog walking colorful playful app concept share signin signup welcome registration illustrations ui app app design app ui design
Download color palette

I love working with a lot of color! I wanted to sketch a dog walking/hiking app that has a really warm and comfortable feeling to it. The font works extremely well with the outline illustrations, giving the welcome screens a playful touch without being overwhelming.

Illustrations: Manypixels
Font: Affogato

Luisa Goellner
Luisa Goellner

More by Luisa Goellner

View profile
    • Like