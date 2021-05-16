Indecor - Interior Design website Banner UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers!
UI Design exploration of Interior design website concept . Hope you like it!
Don't forget to press 'L' ❤ if you like this shot and give me some feedback on the comment. Thanks guys!
We are available for new projects
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk
Credits/Inspiration: (Timothy Ricks) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsPuLR36wOU