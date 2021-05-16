Leg Workout app screenshot design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have designed 8 screenshots, 2 icon concepts and 1 featured graphic for one of my clinet's app Leg Workout.
He approached me on Fiverr, I reserched and analyzed the market and finally make this design. This design satisfied my client.
I am avalible for app screenshots and icon design for playstore and app store, You can order on fiverr here:
https://www.fiverr.com/share/X7ezE2