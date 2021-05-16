Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leg Workout app screenshot design screenshot appstore playstore gym app legs fitness app moible branding screenshots design icon ui app
I have designed 8 screenshots, 2 icon concepts and 1 featured graphic for one of my clinet's app Leg Workout.

He approached me on Fiverr, I reserched and analyzed the market and finally make this design. This design satisfied my client.

I am avalible for app screenshots and icon design for playstore and app store, You can order on fiverr here:

https://www.fiverr.com/share/X7ezE2

