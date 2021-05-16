Yawan Sahu

EasyGST

Yawan Sahu
Yawan Sahu
  • Save
EasyGST uxdesign minimal ux ui ux uidesign ui flat design app design app
Download color palette

This are screens from easyGst
Please have look and share your feedback and review.
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries
yawansahu@gmail.com
Here is my Instagram link
https://www.instagram.com/yawan_sahu/

0a3d47b97f2f55d37a40caa6e3b767b3
Rebound of
Onboarding screen for EasyGST
By Yawan Sahu
View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Yawan Sahu
Yawan Sahu

More by Yawan Sahu

View profile
    • Like