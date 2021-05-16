"Moje ING" mobile UI/UX redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
As a part of my regular UI/UX practicing here i would like to present my own interpretation of current ING Bank Śląski mobile app based on simple user flow showing path from logging in to successful bank transfer.
Design concept has been crafted for non-commercial training purpose. All used names and logotypes belong to its owner.