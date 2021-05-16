Real Estate Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi People👋
This is exploration about real estate. This is a landing page for real estate with a flat and minimalist concept to convey the branding of the company. If you like it, don't forget to leave your love for me. Thanks 👋
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at
salungprastyo@gmail.com