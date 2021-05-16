Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SHINENDO - Brand Identity Development

SHINENDO - Brand Identity Development wabi-sabi pattern traditional tableware logo japan design branding
A brand identity project launched for SHINENDO, a fine tableware select shop stationing in Asakusa, Japan.
Full project details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119259641/SHINENDO-Brand-Identity

Posted on May 16, 2021
