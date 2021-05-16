Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily challenge #002- Credit Card Checkout

Daily challenge #002- Credit Card Checkout
Hello there!👋

Just finished designing the second challenge from the #DailyUI challenge about designing a credit card checkout page.

Let me know what do you think! 😃

Contact me: alfarhan.zahra97@gmail.com
Have a nice day❤️

Posted on May 16, 2021
