Jesse Ragos

NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot - Conejita RGB

Jesse Ragos
Jesse Ragos
  • Save
NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot - Conejita RGB lighting design mascot challenge nvidia character art rgb minimal blender 3d
Download color palette

My version of the unofficial mascot 'Conejita', which is an Alebrijes  originated in Mexico, for the NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge. Inspired from standard gaming aesthetics and feature, RGB lighting :)

1577528 studio dribbble challenge 1600x1200 enus v6
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Jesse Ragos
Jesse Ragos

More by Jesse Ragos

View profile
    • Like