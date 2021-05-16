Trending designs to inspire you
Business Flyer Designing Service Starting at $10.
Why flyer design is important?
How your brand looks and feels is essential for creating a good first impression. Your flyer is a very important part of that brand, it could be the first thing a potential customer sees! My design skills can really help to set your business above everyone else.
What we offer?
1. 1 free project!
2. 6 hours turn-around
3. 3 concepts (premium)
4. Double sided (standard & Premium)
5. Source file (Premium)
6. Unique design
About Our Pricing?
Trial Package
Free/ 1 concept/ 1 time
1 Unique concept | Single-sided Design | 300 DPI JPEG/PDF File | 2 revisions
Basic Package
$10
1 Unique concepts | Single-sided Design | 300 DPI JPEG File | Unlimited revision
STANDARD Package
$30
2 Unique concepts | Double-sided Design | 300 DPI JPEG File | Unlimited revision
PREMIUM Package
$45
3 Unique concepts | Double-sided Design | Print ready PDF file | Editable Ai/PSD/Indd file | Unlimited revision
Note: Free project is only available for the first time. To claim your free project, send us message via my Dribbble profile.
