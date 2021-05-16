Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ira Lavrenchuk

Squid

Squid label packaging illustration label design branding design
  1. кальмары 1.jpg
  2. кальмары 3.jpg
  3. кальмары 5.jpg
  4. кальмары 2.jpg
  5. кальмары 4.jpg

I recently illustrated a bunch of labels company Silver Food for squid range of flavours.

I hope all you will like it.

Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome :)
Thank you so much!

Posted on May 16, 2021
