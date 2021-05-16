Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Exploration for Food Delivery🍔Landing page. Hope you guys like it ❤️

Press "L" if you like it.

_

Behance - Check out My last Flight Booking App Case Study

I am available for Full Time / Part Time / Contract Based UI/UX Project.👇

Reach me at 📩 jawadakib70@gmail.com

Share your thoughts in Comments.

Thank you

_

Instagram - Instagram

_

Follow Me -

linkedin | Dribbble | Facebook | | Behance |

Thanks!