CrewBase welcome illustration

One more illustration I did for CrewBase during my internship at ILLO studio. CrewBase is online resource where you can find flight attendants, crew members or find a job in the aviation industry. Prepare for take off and enjoy!
Creative Direction: Ilenia Notarangelo

You can check the whole project here

