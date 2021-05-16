CrewBase welcome illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
One more illustration I did for CrewBase during my internship at ILLO studio. CrewBase is online resource where you can find flight attendants, crew members or find a job in the aviation industry. Prepare for take off and enjoy!
Creative Direction: Ilenia Notarangelo
You can check the whole project here
