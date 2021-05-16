My Personal Blog

Trending designs to inspire you
The Turn Signal is a blog about automotive UX design. I wanted the design to be as minimal as possible to highlight the content. I went to several iterations to come to this and developed it using React and Gatsby. Check it out at https://theturnsignalblog.com