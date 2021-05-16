Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Małgorzata Kozela
DataFeedWatch

DataFeedWatch Academy

Małgorzata Kozela
DataFeedWatch
Małgorzata Kozela for DataFeedWatch
  • Save
DataFeedWatch Academy video rating courses landing page registration academy web design learning platform figma illustration uiux ui
DataFeedWatch Academy video rating courses landing page registration academy web design learning platform figma illustration uiux ui
DataFeedWatch Academy video rating courses landing page registration academy web design learning platform figma illustration uiux ui
DataFeedWatch Academy video rating courses landing page registration academy web design learning platform figma illustration uiux ui
DataFeedWatch Academy video rating courses landing page registration academy web design learning platform figma illustration uiux ui
DataFeedWatch Academy video rating courses landing page registration academy web design learning platform figma illustration uiux ui
Download color palette
  1. Academy 2.jpg
  2. Academy 3.jpg
  3. Academy 6.jpg
  4. Academy 4.jpg
  5. Academy 5.jpg
  6. Academy 7.jpg

A while ago in DataFeedWatch we launched a new product: our Academy. It contains courses about our application and general knowledge in the e-commerce field.

Currently it's available only for our users, so if you want to check it out go to our website and try out our app: https://www.datafeedwatch.com

DataFeedWatch
DataFeedWatch

More by DataFeedWatch

View profile
    • Like