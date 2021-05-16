Reijo Palmiste

Maw of the Mancubus

Maw of the Mancubus cannon monsters monster videogame video game game doom horror sci-fi scifi isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
It's dangerous to go alone, take this.

So here's a cartoony Morning Smoothie style take on the hand cannon of the infamous Mancubus from Doom. I guess we're in the cybernetic prosthetics business now.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

