Blip - NVIDIA Unofficial Mascot

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My take on the NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge.
This turned out COMPLETELY different from what I started out with 😅. Instead of following what I thought I wanted to create, I ended up just playing around with brushes, colours, and different effects in Procreate Pocket 😁.
This was the end result, and I LOVE IT 😁!