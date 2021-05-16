Syrupsprinkles (Shannon Jahnel Lanktree)

Blip - NVIDIA Unofficial Mascot

Blip - NVIDIA Unofficial Mascot
My take on the NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge.

This turned out COMPLETELY different from what I started out with 😅. Instead of following what I thought I wanted to create, I ended up just playing around with brushes, colours, and different effects in Procreate Pocket 😁.

This was the end result, and I LOVE IT 😁!

Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
