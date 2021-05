Blip - NVIDIA Unofficial Mascot

My take on the NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge.

This turned out COMPLETELY different from what I started out with ๐Ÿ˜ . Instead of following what I thought I wanted to create, I ended up just playing around with brushes, colours, and different effects in Procreate Pocket ๐Ÿ˜.

This was the end result, and I LOVE IT ๐Ÿ˜!