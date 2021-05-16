Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Type Experiments - D

Type Experiments - D blender blend line monogram brand typography type logotype letters symbol mark logo letter mark lettermark letter logo lettering
Been practicing on blend tool in illustrator creating different looks for letters, hope you like it

you can see the full project on behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/116577173/Type-Experiments-Vol-01

