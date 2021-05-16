Rajan Raj

Plant Management App - Prototyping

Rajan Raj
Rajan Raj
Hire Me
  • Save
Plant Management App - Prototyping business profile instructions management app plant newpost newshot appvideos video prototype animation prototyping designtrends designideas appuidesign appuiux mobile app design minimal illustration design
Plant Management App - Prototyping business profile instructions management app plant newpost newshot appvideos video prototype animation prototyping designtrends designideas appuidesign appuiux mobile app design minimal illustration design
Download color palette
  1. YouCut_20210516_145437892.mp4
  2. Plant App Ui Concept 2.png
  3. Plant App Ui Concept 3.png
  4. YouCut_20210516_145437892.mp4

Hello, There!
This is a Plant Management App that I have been Designing this week. In this app, user can easily identify their home plant health conditions and schedule caring on that note. Exploring more plants to make own garden along with instructions. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

Any Projects in Mind ,Say Hi 👇

My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/
Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com
For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/
Linkedin -
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank You...

Rajan Raj
Rajan Raj
Learning, Designing & Living That's Me
Hire Me

More by Rajan Raj

View profile
    • Like