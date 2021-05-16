Logo of the hockey club Yunost Minsk from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

The logo of Yunost is a special case; there was some work done to the faces of the saints. It was important to maintain the sentinement and meaning of the logo. As a result, it has become cleaner, fresher and more geometric.

More details here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague