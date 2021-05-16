Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Quberten

Junost' Minsk

Junost' Minsk logo design logo extraliga hockey logo hockey branding q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
Logo of the hockey club Junost’ Minsk from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

The logo of Junost’ is a special case; there was some work done to the faces of the saints. It was important to maintain the sentinement and meaning of the logo. As a result, it has become cleaner, fresher and more geometric.

More details here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague

