Company Info Dashboard

Company Info Dashboard seniority metrics description info dashboard chart company
Product screens for the Recruitify redesign.

Recruitify is a best-in-class legal recruitment agency. With offices in over a dozen cities across the United States and Europe and thousands of successful placements over the past ten years.

Posted on May 31, 2021
— Art Director & Product Designer
