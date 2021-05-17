Complaint resolution mobile app - neumorphic

Trending designs to inspire you
Hola Dribbblers 👋,
Excited to let you know that an app UI I designed sometime back for ETark - a completely online complaint resolution platform that envisions to boost peace of mind while you opt for any product/services by ensuring all your complaints about the product are sufficiently rewarded/fixed (🤩even after your product is out of warranty), has crossed 50K app downloads and growing 🚀.
Check out the app over at Play Store
ETark Mobile App
Follow me on
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram
😷Hope everyone's staying safe. Happy Monday folks!
📩I'm available for freelance projects.
Let's Talk