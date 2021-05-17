Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ron

Complaint resolution mobile app - neumorphic

Ron
Ron
Hire Me
  • Save
Complaint resolution mobile app - neumorphic uiux meter list motion gradient clean ux ui offers resolution complaint form cards android mobile app mobile ui dark theme dark neumorphic neomorphism
Complaint resolution mobile app - neumorphic uiux meter list motion gradient clean ux ui offers resolution complaint form cards android mobile app mobile ui dark theme dark neumorphic neomorphism
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-shot.mp4
  2. Shot-1.png
  3. Shot-2.png

Hola Dribbblers 👋,

Excited to let you know that an app UI I designed sometime back for ETark - a completely online complaint resolution platform that envisions to boost peace of mind while you opt for any product/services by ensuring all your complaints about the product are sufficiently rewarded/fixed (🤩even after your product is out of warranty), has crossed 50K app downloads and growing 🚀.

Check out the app over at Play Store
ETark Mobile App

Follow me on
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram

😷Hope everyone's staying safe. Happy Monday folks!

📩I'm available for freelance projects.
Let's Talk

Shot-1.png
5 MB
Download
Shot-2.png
4 MB
Download
Ron
Ron
Product Design Lead 💼
Hire Me

More by Ron

View profile
    • Like