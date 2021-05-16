Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emi Bee

NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge

Emi Bee
Emi Bee
  • Save
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge design art tribal pattern alebrije mexican talavera rebound design challenge art challenge
Download color palette

Just had to enter NVIDIA's challenge. I love painting garden objects in this style, but this is my first digital attempt.

I snuck in some bits of the pattern inspired by the NVIDIA logo on his ears.

1577528 studio dribbble challenge 1600x1200 enus v6
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Emi Bee
Emi Bee

More by Emi Bee

View profile
    • Like